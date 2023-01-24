Developers not optimistic despite construction materials price dip

News
Construction work.
Construction work. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Real estate developers are cautious when making plans for the near future as the Estonian market has cooled and construction costs continue to rise. But they believe,in the long term, the outlook is more positive.

Material prices were the main reason behind the Estonian construction price index rise, said Ivo Volkov, head of Merko Estonia. But while some materials have become cheaper, construction is still expensive, he said.

"Wage pressure is strong and energy prices are high. Even if material prices stop rising at this rate, other components, I suspect, will not allow the index to fall. I see no reason why the construction price should be below inflation. Inflation is unanimously predicted to be around 10 percent [this year]," Volkov told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Deveoper Hepsor's board member Kristjan Mit said peak construction prices have been reached and they are now starting to fall.

"[But] I dare say it will be at this level for some time now. But given inflation and wage growth, I believe that in a year's time, construction prices will be higher than they are today," he said.

Construction workers on scaffolding. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR

Fewer expensive new developments are being sold as customers have less money, said Volkov.

The number of new developments on offer is also decreasing.

"Yes, definitely [decreasing]. The plans we made two years ago, about starting the next phases of development, those plans definitely need to be reviewed," said Volkov.  

Both Volkov and Mitt said the volume of construction will fall this year. But builders and developers are more optimistic when thinking about the long-term.

Last year, a record number of building permit applications were submitted in Tallinn — 33 percent more than in 2021.

Ivari Rannama, head of Tallinn City Planning Department, said: "We do not see any let-up in applications and submitted projects. In our view, it's moving steadily — at the start of the end of the year was a quieter period, which is normal, but there has been quite a lot of activity over the last few weeks."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

24.01

Gallery: UK's Princess Anne visits Estonia

24.01

Developers not optimistic despite construction materials price dip

24.01

Estonia's January retail turnover higher than initially forecast

24.01

Plan dropped to involve security guards in local law enforcement

24.01

Forestry development plan passes first reading in Riigikogu

24.01

Eesti Energia: Consumption must be controlled even as record LNG delivered

24.01

Gallery: Parempoolsed to top ballots as electoral committee draws lots

24.01

EDF commander Martin Herem promoted to general

24.01

Government seeking mandate to boost contribution to US-led Iraq operation

24.01

Estonia updates National Security Concept

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.01

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

23.01

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador

24.01

Britain's Princess Anne on official visit to Estonia Tuesday

19.01

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

23.01

Around 20,000 Russian citizens of military call-up age resident in Estonia

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

23.01

MS Estonia investigative committee rules out impact as shipwreck cause

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: