Real estate transactions continued to decline in January
A third fewer properties were brought and sold in January compared to a year ago, data from the Land Board shows.
The agency said 2,530 transactions were carried out last month.
This is a third less than in both January 2021 and compared with December 2022, data showed.
However, the average price per square meter in Tallinn was €2,838, an increase of 9 percent on-year.
But sales of new apartments were down 3 percent compared to December and secondary sales by 2 percent, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.
Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright
Source: Aktuaalne kaamera