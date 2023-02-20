Real estate transactions continued to decline in January

A third fewer properties were brought and sold in January compared to a year ago, data from the Land Board shows.

The agency said 2,530 transactions were carried out last month.

This is a third less than in both January 2021 and compared with December 2022, data showed.

However, the average price per square meter in Tallinn was €2,838, an increase of 9 percent on-year.

But sales of new apartments were down 3 percent compared to December and secondary sales by 2 percent, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

