"It is very inspiring and exhilarating to receive such praise for my first feature film," Anna Hints said after the premiere.

The importance of such a warm reception from the home audience, according to producer Marianne Ostrat, cannot be overstated for the filmmakers: "It is great that Anna won the Sundance award for Best Directing and that the film received excellent reviews from foreign critics, but when it is finally shown in front of a home audience and receives a standing ovation, you know you did the right thing."

In post-film discussions, I was struck by the idea that it should be seen by everyone, regardless of gender, she went on. "I hope that those who go to see the film will be inspired to talk to their loved ones about taboo subjects," Ostrat added.

"Savvusanna sõsarad" ("Smoke Sauna Sisterhood") is directed and written by Anna Hints. Produced by Marianne Ostrat (Estonia), co-produced by Juliette Cazanave (France), Hlín Jóhannesdóttir (Iceland) and Eero Talvistu † (Estonia), cinematography by Ants Tammik, editing by Hendrik Mägar, Tushar Prakash, Qutaiba Barhamji, Martin Männik and Anna Hints. Sound was recorded by Tanel Kadalipp and Patrick McGinley. The sound director is Huldar Freyr Arnarson (Iceland) and the composers are Edvard Egilsson (Iceland) and the ensemble EETER (Anna Hints, Marja-Liisa Plats, Ann Reimann).

