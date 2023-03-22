Anna Hints' documentary 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' premieres in Estonia

News
Open gallery
36 photos
News

Anna Hints' award-winning documentary, "Savvusanna sõsarad" ("Smoke Sauna Sisterhood"), had its Estonian premiere on Tuesday. The film debuts in Estonian theaters on March 24.

"It is very inspiring and exhilarating to receive such praise for my first feature film," Anna Hints said after the premiere.

The importance of such a warm reception from the home audience, according to producer Marianne Ostrat, cannot be overstated for the filmmakers: "It is great that Anna won the Sundance award for Best Directing and that the film received excellent reviews from foreign critics, but when it is finally shown in front of a home audience and receives a standing ovation, you know you did the right thing."

In post-film discussions, I was struck by the idea that it should be seen by everyone, regardless of gender, she went on. "I hope that those who go to see the film will be inspired to talk to their loved ones about taboo subjects," Ostrat added.

"Savvusanna sõsarad" ("Smoke Sauna Sisterhood") is directed and written by Anna Hints. Produced by Marianne Ostrat (Estonia), co-produced by Juliette Cazanave (France), Hlín Jóhannesdóttir (Iceland) and Eero Talvistu † (Estonia), cinematography by Ants Tammik, editing by Hendrik Mägar, Tushar Prakash, Qutaiba Barhamji, Martin Männik and Anna Hints. Sound was recorded by Tanel Kadalipp and Patrick McGinley. The sound director is Huldar Freyr Arnarson (Iceland) and the composers are Edvard Egilsson (Iceland) and the ensemble EETER (Anna Hints, Marja-Liisa Plats, Ann Reimann).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:46

Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

21:25

Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

20:25

Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

19:48

Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

19:46

100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

19:04

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

17:35

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

17:09

Customs chief's contract with PPA may have been legal

17:01

Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

16:46

Ratas: No major cooperation from opposition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

08:57

Kõlvart to run for Center chair Updated

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: