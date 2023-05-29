Film critic: 'Ulenspiegel' has all the elements audiences want

Lembit Ulfsak as Till Eulenspiegel.
Lembit Ulfsak as Till Eulenspiegel. Source: Press material.
Lembit Ulfsak's landmark film, "The Legend of Ulenspiegel," will be screened at Tallinn's Kino Artis in two parts on May 31 and June 2.

Lembit Ulfsak portrays the Flemish folk hero, Till Eulenspiegel, in "The Legend of Ullenspiegel," a feature film and mini-TV series premiered in Soviet Union in 1976.

The film is based on Charles-Theodore-Henri De Coster's novel and directed by Aleksandr Alov and Vladimir Naumov.

"The Legend of Ulenspiegel" will be screened in two parts at the Artis art-house cinema in Tallinn. The first part, "The Legend of Till: The Ashes of Klaas," will be shown on May 31 and the second, "The Legend of Thill: Viva Beggars!" on June 2.

The screenings will be preceded by a discussion with the biographer of Lembit Ulfsak, Eero Epner.

"This film aspired to be, and ultimately became, epic. It is about moral dilemmas, which were very important to the directors Alov and Naumov," Epner said. "When they began filming, it was a completely unique undertaking. The principal actor, Lembit Ulfsak, spent hundreds of shooting days; it took years to film in Russia, Riga, Tallinn and Western Europe."

"For example, they shot with multiple cameras, which was very unusual in Russia at the time; this made the film special and eagerly anticipated," he said.

"The film was really well received as it has all of the elements that the audience likes, such as action, comedy, special gags, beautiful people and era-appropriate exoticism," film historian, Jaak Lõhmus, explained.

"It is wonderful that this film is being shown on the big screen again in an exclusive screening," he said, "it is a spectacular widescreen picture that cannot be fully appreciated on a smartphone."

 A reviewer writes that "The Legend of Ullenspiegel" is extraordinarily atmospheric, somber, and realistic. It immerses you in a cold, inhospitable, lonely world of small, frightened, prejudiced people, as well as those who can see and lead through the fog of animosity and stagnation.

--

Editor: Maiken Tiits, Kristina Kersa

29.05

