Energy equipment from Estonia reaches Ukraine

Transformers by Elektrilevi and electricity grid accessories by PLC Onninen arrived in Ukraine.
Transformers by Elektrilevi and electricity grid accessories by PLC Onninen arrived in Ukraine. Source: Martin Lätt/Estonian Foreign Ministry
This week, the second shipment of energy equipment for repairing damaged electrical systems arrived in Ukraine. The shipment consists of transformers donated by Elektrilevi and electricity grid accessories donated by PLC Onninen.

In early January, the first shipment with equipment from Elektrilevi arrived, containing transformers and other necessary equipment for restoring damaged energy infrastructure.

"Russia's attacks have damaged at least half of Ukraine's energy systems. Deliberate strikes on civilian infrastructure is a grave violation of international humanitarian law, which affects housing arrangements and puts civilians in a very vulnerable situation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with Estonian energy companies to ensure crucial assistance to Ukraine and these shipments will definitely not be the last," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

Elektrilevi transformers arrived in Ukraine. Source: Martin Lätt/Estonian Foreign Ministry

"I would like to thank all energy companies that have been prepared to donate energy equipment to Ukraine," he added.

"Elektrilevi is prepared to assist Ukraine in any way possible by providing various devices that we have stocked up on during network updates. Ukraine's energy infrastructure is much larger than Estonia's, so any assistance that others and we can provide is critical," Mihkel Härm, chair of the management board of Elektrilevi, said.

In the last months, Estonia focused on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as military and political support, to assist Ukraine in dealing with attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Generators for public spaces, electrical components, battery banks and voltage stabilizers have arrived in Ukraine thanks to collaboration between companies and several ministries.

The transport for both shipments was organized and financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Editor: Kristina Kersa

