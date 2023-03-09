Elektrilevi reports record number of electricity micro-producers

News
Electricity pylon (Photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylon (Photo is illustrative). Source: Elering
News

According to an Elektrilevi press release, while in 2020 there were just over 6,000 electricity producers in Estonia, by the end of 2022 more than 15,500 were connected to the grid, producing a total capacity of 607.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Micro-producers were connected to the grid for an average of 24 days in 2022. With over 400 applications to connect to the grid already received from micro-producers in the first two months of 2023, Elektrilevi expects new records to be set again this year.

"Last year, Elektrilevi's investments were at an all-time high of €123 million. This was basically split into two parts. One part was for the construction of a weather-proof network and the renewal of substations, while the other was (spent on) connectng new electricity producers to the distribution network," said Mihkel Härm, chair of Elektrilevi's management board.

Last year, Elektrilevi connected 6,093 electricity producers to the grid, bringing an additional 184 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity.

Of these, 5,621 were micro-producers, meaning those typically built next to private homes and with the capacity to produce up to 15 kilowatts (kW). They connected to the grid for an average of 24 days over the course of the year.

At the end of 2022, there were a total of 7,861 micro-producers in Elektrilevi's network, providing a combined capacity of 76.8 MW.

According to Elektrilevi's head of communications Marii Uduvee, in the first two months of 2023, the company has already received 1,831 new applications from micro-producers.

"This is 400 more applications than in the same period last year. At the moment, micro-production for personal use is the most profitable as well as simplest and cheapest approach. It is true, that today's turbulent energy situation in the world is making people look for alternative solutions and so the number of connections is also on the rise," said Uduvee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:07

SKA: Third-country nationals most vulnerable to human trafficking

13:06

Saks: Attritional battles around Bakhmut serving their purpose for Ukraine

12:44

Election posters pressed into a variety of different uses

12:30

Elektrilevi reports record number of electricity micro-producers

12:01

Russian info channels in Estonia viewed, trusted far less than year ago

11:53

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

11:49

Andres Sutt: Security of e-elections has always been a top priority

11:15

Saks: Nord Stream news articles could be Russian information operation

10:50

Kõlvart: Center Party was caught between two extremes

10:46

Ratas: Center Party could not stand out against Reform-EKRE standoff

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

08.03

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

08.03

Helme: I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief

08.03

Daily predicts ministerial posts in Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

08.03

Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: