Elektrilevi reports record number of electricity micro-producers

According to an Elektrilevi press release, while in 2020 there were just over 6,000 electricity producers in Estonia, by the end of 2022 more than 15,500 were connected to the grid, producing a total capacity of 607.4 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Micro-producers were connected to the grid for an average of 24 days in 2022. With over 400 applications to connect to the grid already received from micro-producers in the first two months of 2023, Elektrilevi expects new records to be set again this year.

"Last year, Elektrilevi's investments were at an all-time high of €123 million. This was basically split into two parts. One part was for the construction of a weather-proof network and the renewal of substations, while the other was (spent on) connectng new electricity producers to the distribution network," said Mihkel Härm, chair of Elektrilevi's management board.

Last year, Elektrilevi connected 6,093 electricity producers to the grid, bringing an additional 184 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity.

Of these, 5,621 were micro-producers, meaning those typically built next to private homes and with the capacity to produce up to 15 kilowatts (kW). They connected to the grid for an average of 24 days over the course of the year.

At the end of 2022, there were a total of 7,861 micro-producers in Elektrilevi's network, providing a combined capacity of 76.8 MW.

According to Elektrilevi's head of communications Marii Uduvee, in the first two months of 2023, the company has already received 1,831 new applications from micro-producers.

"This is 400 more applications than in the same period last year. At the moment, micro-production for personal use is the most profitable as well as simplest and cheapest approach. It is true, that today's turbulent energy situation in the world is making people look for alternative solutions and so the number of connections is also on the rise," said Uduvee.

--

