Elektrilevi: Electricity connection restored to over 25,000 households

Snow on powerlines.
Snow on powerlines. Source: ERR
Electricity connections have been restored to the majority of households that suffered blackouts after Thursday's heavy snowfall, Elektrilevi said on Friday.

More than 20,000 homes lost their power earlier this week, mostly in southeast and north Estonia after heavy snowfall caused trees and branches to fall on powerlines.

Electricity has been restored to approximately 25,300 customers by Friday, the company said. Around 600 customers are still without power.

"We have repaired all the breakdowns caused by heavy snow in Järva, Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru and Põlva counties. The highest number of power cuts was in Harju, Rapla and Pärnu counties. Most of them have already been repaired, but it may take until Saturday evening to resolve the last few faults," said Mihkel Härm, chairman of the board of Elektrilevi.

