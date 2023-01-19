Slippery road, glazed ice warning issued across Estonia

Drivers should be aware of glazed ice on roads on Thursday evening and the Environment Agency has issued a level one "potentially dangerous" warning.

The agency says the air temperature will drop below 0°C and there will be glazed ice on the roads across the country.

Level one means the weather is "potentially dangerous".

The agency advises people to "be attentive" if they plan to be outside and keep an eye on the forecast.

Level one weather warning, January 19, 2023. Source: Ministry of the Environment

Heavy snow fell in north and southeast Estonia last night causing blackouts for over 20,000 people. The worst affected areas were Harju, Rapla and Pärnu counties.

Approximately 7,500 customers were still without electricity at 7 p.m, Elektrilevi said.

Some people's connections will not be fixed until Saturday.

