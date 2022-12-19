Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

News
The sauna and laundry being sent to Ukraine are contained in these two trucks, replete with winter camo nets.
The sauna and laundry being sent to Ukraine are contained in these two trucks, replete with winter camo nets. Source: ERR
News

Estonia is sending a mobile sauna unit to the frontline in Ukraine, as a morale boost for Ukrainian fighters there through the winter months.

ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported that the setup includes a laundry, as well as sauna and shower, and is housed inside two military trucks (see cover image).

Juris Jurašš, a representative of Ukraine who was present at the presentation of the sauna equipment told AK that the: "The front line just now is very cold and very dirty, and it's very, very important for everybody. For everyone in oru front line, and it makes a really great Christmas for all."

The sauna complex is to be sent to the Karpatska Sich volunteer battalion, which has been at the front since March, AK reported.

The complex provides morale-boosting warmth as well as hygiene and health.

Siim Nellis, who oversaw its production, told AK that: "It's a complex of three machines which allows the soldiers to first of all have a sauna, then wash themselves, then rest, while at th the same time they can wash and dry their clothes. This is vital for in keeping up morale and wellness, week-by-week."

The sauna has the capacity to host around 400 personnel through the course of a week, while at the same time, project manager and noted writer and film-maker Ilmar Raag said, it can be set up so as to be camouflaged from the enemy.

It is also mobile, meaning it can be transported to the rear, several kilometers from the front line, and concealed with camo netting, he added, while the mobile complex received its final pre-checks in Tartu Saturday, ahead of being sent to Ukraine.

A member of the Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Toompea Defense District, Alfred Hallika, told AK that the journey will take about two-and-a-half days, though contingency plans are in place for all scenarios, including technical support and an escorting vehicle.

The use of saunas in the field in the current conflict has been widely reported, for instance by AFP here, as the cold weather arrived.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:20

Funding agreement signed for Tartu Südalinna Cultural Center (SÜKU)

17:49

Postimees and Õhtuleht chiefs expect Eesti Päevaleht to also drop Mondays

17:19

Ida-Viru County leaders question frontrunner choices

16:49

Freezing rain forecast in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon

16:47

Aimar Ventsel: Why Russia lacks a Nazi past?

16:30

Repo Vabrikud files for bankruptcy, €7.5 million assets to be auctioned

16:16

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo win Estonian basketball cup

15:56

Kranich: Smaller coalition partners do not bear government responsibility

15:47

Schoolchildren learn how to make traditional blood sausages

15:17

Estonia's mixed curling pair triumphant in Canada

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

14:36

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

13:56

Tallink's Baltic Queen damaged after striking quay in Stockholm harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: