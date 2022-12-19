Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

Estonia is sending a mobile sauna unit to the frontline in Ukraine, as a morale boost for Ukrainian fighters there through the winter months.

ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported that the setup includes a laundry, as well as sauna and shower, and is housed inside two military trucks (see cover image).

Juris Jurašš, a representative of Ukraine who was present at the presentation of the sauna equipment told AK that the: "The front line just now is very cold and very dirty, and it's very, very important for everybody. For everyone in oru front line, and it makes a really great Christmas for all."

The sauna complex is to be sent to the Karpatska Sich volunteer battalion, which has been at the front since March, AK reported.

The complex provides morale-boosting warmth as well as hygiene and health.

Siim Nellis, who oversaw its production, told AK that: "It's a complex of three machines which allows the soldiers to first of all have a sauna, then wash themselves, then rest, while at th the same time they can wash and dry their clothes. This is vital for in keeping up morale and wellness, week-by-week."

The sauna has the capacity to host around 400 personnel through the course of a week, while at the same time, project manager and noted writer and film-maker Ilmar Raag said, it can be set up so as to be camouflaged from the enemy.

It is also mobile, meaning it can be transported to the rear, several kilometers from the front line, and concealed with camo netting, he added, while the mobile complex received its final pre-checks in Tartu Saturday, ahead of being sent to Ukraine.

A member of the Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Toompea Defense District, Alfred Hallika, told AK that the journey will take about two-and-a-half days, though contingency plans are in place for all scenarios, including technical support and an escorting vehicle.

The use of saunas in the field in the current conflict has been widely reported, for instance by AFP here, as the cold weather arrived.

--

