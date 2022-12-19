Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

News
Rishi Sunak.
Rishi Sunak. Source: SCANPIX/PA Wire/PA Images/James Manning
News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on an official visit to Estonia Monday.

Sunak is traveling from Riga, where he is attending a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting, and is in Estonia for one day, meeting with his opposite number Kaja Kallas and visiting Tapa base, home of the U.K.-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup.

U.K. daily The Guardian reports the visit in the context of the changed security situation, with Sunak saying ahead of the meeting that: "From the Arctic Circle to the Isle of Wight, the U.K. and our European allies have been in lockstep in our response to the invasion of Ukraine, and we remain steadfast in our ambition for peace in Europe once again."

"But to achieve peace, we must deter aggression and our deployments across the region together are vital in ensuring we are able to respond to the gravest of threats. I know this JEF summit will only underline our close friendships and unwavering support for Ukraine," Sunak went on, according to The Guardian.

Sunak is likely to reassert commitments to supporting Ukraine, the first foreign country he visited officially after becoming British premier in October, in the face of Russian aggression and to encourage other allied leaders to do the same; the UK is to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition as part of a military aid package of £250 million (€287 million).

The BBC reports that Sunak, a former banker, recently requested a data-driven assessment on the war's progress and Britain's contribution to the Ukrainian effort, which, the BBC reports.

This has prompted fears with some in Whitehall that Sunak is taking a more cautious approach than suits to what has been described as a key phase in the conflict.

Downing Street rejects this claim.

The UK has been one of the most significant suppliers of military aid to Ukraine since February's invasion.

The JEF meeting in Riga will be addressed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will discuss intelligence sharing between member states, threats to infrastructure and hybrid threats posed by Russian aggression, The Guardian reports.

Further support for Finland and Sweden's planned NATO accessions, and announcements on joint military exercises, are also likely to emerge from the meeting.

Rishi Sunak, 42, replaced Liz Truss as prime minister and Conservative Party leader in October.

The JEF is British-led and is mainly focused on maritime defense of the Baltic and North Atlantic.

Member states including the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland, as well as Britain and Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Guardian, BBC

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:30

Weatherproofing power lines mainly matter of money

11:24

Otepää celebrates being Estonia's 'Winter Capital' for 26th year in a row

11:00

Minister: Compensation must be paid for Saaremaa storm power outages

10:48

Tallinn deputy mayor: Snow clearing could mimic approach to garbage removal

10:18

Flu season starting to affect senior citizens

10:07

End of year ratings: Support for EKRE falls for second consecutive month

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

17.12

Piret Räni: Nature and a feeling of home instead of grand developments

17.12

Zaitsev breaks Estonian record but fails to make Melbourne final

17.12

Raul Rebane: No such thing as organic war

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

17.12

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

17.12

Closing of border crossing would see Narva face several challenges

17.12

Education minister approves switch to Estonian education activity plan

07:36

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Estonia Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: