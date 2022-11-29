Daily: German jets conducted low altitude flights over Estonia Monday

Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft
Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft Source: EDF
German air force (Luftwaffe) jets conducted a series of routine, low-altitude flights over central and southern Estonia Monday afternoon, regional daily Järvamaa teataja reports.

The flights involved Eurofighter Typhoons in German service; the Luftwaffe currently holds the rotating NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, based out of Ämari.

The jets flew no lower than 152m (500ft) above sea level, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. on Monday and avoided populated areas where possible, Järvamaa teataja reported (link in Estonian).

Such flights are routine for NATO member states; those with the capabilities conduct the patrols in the interests of defense and security, while the host nations set aside a part of their airspace for the purpose – all three Baltic States have been doing so for several years, with the flights taking off from Ämari and from Šiauliai in Lithuania.

The air forces of Italy, Belgium, Britain, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic are among those from NATO member states to have been on rotation in Estonia in recent years.

The flights take part in accordance with domestic law and in agreement with civilian organizations the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) and the Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Järvamaa teataja

