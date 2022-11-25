Departing UK troops awarded Estonian mission medals

Uk troops were awarded mission medals on November 25, 2022.
Departing British troops serving in Estonia's NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup were awarded mission medals by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on Friday.

Pevkur handed out the medals to the 2nd Battalion, The Rifles who had been serving in Estonia since June. 

"The readiness and responsiveness you have demonstrated during your rotation has been exemplary," the minister told the soldiers at Tapa military base.

The troops were part of the UK's double deployment to Estonia after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February.

Departing UK troops were awarded mission medals on November 25, 2022.

They have worked alongside the 2nd Estonian Brigade and exercised across Estonia and the wider region; gaining considerable experience and forging deep links with their Estonian partners, Col. Dai Bevan, Commander of NATO forces in Estonia said.

"They have operated with determination, dedication and professionalism throughout for which we are extremely grateful and proud," he said.

The UK's Joint Helicopter Force will deploy to Estonia in January and additional aircraft will arrive later in the year, a statement from the Ministry of Defense said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

