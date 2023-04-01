Outgoing NATO eFP commander receives Estonian Order of Merit

NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup commander Colonel David "Dai" Bevan has been presented with the Order of Merit of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, at the conclusion of his service in Estonia.

Minster of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "Thank you for your outstanding service and commitment to Estonia's national defense."

"We know that Estonia has a loyal friend in you," Pevkur went on, via a ministry press release.

For his part, Col. Bevan said: "It has been a real honor commanding the eFP Estonia for the last two years. Working closely alongside our Estonian, French, Danish, Icelandic and Baltic allies, I am truly proud of all we have achieved together."

"I have made some unforgettable memories, and my family and I will miss Tallinn and Estonia a tremendous amount," he added.

Outgoing eFP commander Col. Dai Bevan chatting to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur after the ceremony. Source: Ministry of Defense

Col. Bevan commanded the eFP in Estonia for two years, during which time the security situation changed dramatically, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine starting in late February 2022. The existing eFP based at Tapa was complemented by a second British Army group, the Agile Task Force, which was deployed to Estonia for the latter half of 2022.

Command handover and a . It has been an amazing 2 years working for the @NATO eFP with @Kaitsevagi. Great people doing great things to strengthen Defence.



Good luck to Brigadier Harris and thank you and @NATO. #WeareNATO#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/TAaZp4jd7j — Col Dai Bevan (@ComdUKeFP) March 31, 2023

The eFP is U.K.-led, with personnel from the French and Danish armies regularly on rotation also.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense Second Class Order of Merit is awarded for long-time and outstanding service to the national defense of Estonia.

Col. Bevan is to be replaced by Brig. Giles Harris as eFP commander, who is in fact returning to the position – Brig. Harris was the first commander of the NATO eFP Battlegroup after it became a reality in early 2017.

--

