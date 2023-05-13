U.K.-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Estonia turns six

News
British soldiers in a maintenance hangar at Tapa base.
British soldiers in a maintenance hangar at Tapa base. Source: Mil.ee
News

The NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Estonia recently marked six years of existence.

Based primarily at Tapa, east of Tallinn, and with HQ staff in the capital, the battlegroup is one of four such set-ups, the others being in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The Tapa-based eFP Battlegroup is U.K.-led, and its commander, Brig. Giles Harris of the British Army, noted that the presence emerged in the wake of the 2016 Warsaw Agreement.

"The British Army is a global force, one that is continuously engaged around the world, and for the past six years, we have been training and operating here, alongside our allies;" Brig. Harris, who recently returned to command the eFP having already done so in an earlier stint down to 2019, said.

The eFP at Tapa is the British army's largest land deployment, and also consists of personnel from the armed forces of France and Denmark, who complete tours ranging in duration from four months to two years.

All in all, over 10,000 allied soldiers have been on rotation with the NATO eFP so far, Brig. Harris said, and at any one time, around 700 British soldiers are based in Estonia, along with a further 300 in Poland.

Naturally, the eFP works very closely with its hosts, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"We love being here; it's a privilege to serve alongside Estonia's soldiers on NATO's Eastern Flank, and with our Polish allies further South, and we look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come," Brig. Harris continued.

The Warsaw Agreement followed the 2016 summit of the same name, at which the decision was made to beef up NATO's Eastern Flank. Estonia has been a member state since 2004.

Even during the six years of the eFP's existence in Estonia, the security situation has changed, not least following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 2022, and the accession of Finland, and the planned accession of Sweden, as the newest members of the alliance being of a huge significance to the region.

Inward investment has led to a considerable growth in the scope and availability of facilities at Tapa base also.

The planned development of a divisional-level NATO command structure in Estonia is ongoing, while a separate, distinct battlegroup, the Agile Task Force, has also spent time in Estonia in the recent past.

British soldiers, and regimental mascot, on parade at Tapa Base (photo taken 2021). Source: mil.ee

Most of the British Army regiments to have formed up the core of the eFP have been infantry and armored units, meaning Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks have been among the most noticeable materiel to have been deployed.

Two serving British prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, have also been on official visits to the base.

The eFP is wholly separate from the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, based at Ämari, thiough the U.K.'s Royal Air Force currently holds that role, on a rotational basis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:43

Ukraine authorities detain man who gave information in Slava Ukraini case Updated

17:28

Isamaa MP: Filibuster can end if coalition ditches family benefits cuts Updated

17:19

U.K.-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Estonia turns six

16:42

New case of avian flu detected in deceased black-headed gull

16:03

Minister: Estonia ready to take all steps needed for Ukraine EU accession

15:15

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14:30

Over 500 allied airborne troops take part in Nurmsi night jump

13:36

Minister: Ukraine requires clear NATO roadmap at Vilnius Summit

11:29

Riigikogu deadlock continues into Saturday

10:10

Anett Kontaveit crashes out of Italian Open in round two

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11.05

Wage hikes slow for Estonia's IT companies

12.05

Alika through to Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

12.05

Baltics to step up efforts to decouple from Russian power grid Updated

15:15

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

08:39

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

12.05

Elering launches Estonia's first synchronous condenser

17:43

Ukraine authorities detain man who gave information in Slava Ukraini case Updated

12.05

Narva schoolteacher resigns over backlash at her anti-Putin t-shirt slogan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: