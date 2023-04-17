Exercise Hunt territorial defense rehearsal finishes off near Keila

News
Exercise Hunt in progress, Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Exercise Hunt in progress, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Source: ERR
News

A military exercise near Tallinn Sunday involved a combined effort from Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Defense League (Kaitseliit) personnel, and totaled 1,470 participants, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The exercise came in preparation of the annual large-scale Spring Storm event, while the combination of EDF reservists and Defense League personnel form a territorial defensive light infantry force, augmenting the two regular EDF heavy infantry brigades.

The exercise, dubbed Hunt ("Wolf"), finished on Sunday with a scenario centered on the area around the bridge in the village of Hüüru, Saue Rural Municipality, around 15km southwest of central Tallinn.

The bridge is of strategic significance in that it carries the Tallinn-Paldiski highway.

This meant Exercise Hunt did not take place on a training area far from built up areas, but close to civilian habitation, AK reported, and the activity could be seen from the kitchen window of from the car - personnel crossed the highway (see cover image) while blank firing attachments were used on rifles.

Patrols even surrounded people's homes, but local residents appeared wholly unfazed by the experience.

Exercise Hunt involved the northern territorial defense district, while the 411 territorial defense district battalion, rehearsed delaying an enemy which was moving toward Tallinn from the direction of Keila, to the southwest. One side played the role of the defenders, the other, of the attackers.

Exercise Hunt was being held for the 10th time, and also added extra training time ahead of a planned event south of Estonia's border.

Lt. Col. Mikk Pukk, commander of the northern district, told AK that: "Last year, Tallinn Defense District won the toughest long-distance competition in Latvia, while this year we have to return, as the Latvians want a shot at winning the trophy back."

Latvian and Lithuanian personnel were also involved in the exercise, as were members of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

British army personnel were also involved in arbitrating in the event, and NATO allied personnel took part in Exercise Hunt as a whole.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) was also present, and told AK that in the bigger picture, cooperation with Finland, now a full NATO member, is intensifying, not least in enabling the security of the Baltic Sea as a logistics route, in so doing reducing dependence on the Suwalki gap, the Poland-Lithuania border, a few dozen kilometers in length, running between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, and the border with Belarus. Closure of the gap would cut-off the land route to "continental" Europe as such.

Pevkur welcomed the addition of Finland's air force and its Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIs, as well as its maritime capabilities, referencing anti-ship missiles, and sea mines.

The original AK slot (in Estonian) is here.

Exercise Spring Storm usually runs late-May to early-June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

Estonian Defense Forces have no concrete plans to extend military service

12:59

Gallery: President Alar Karis nominates Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

12:27

Police question alleged author of graffiti at former Narva T-34 tank site

12:16

War forced Ida-Viru County industrial park developers to change strategy

11:46

Twenty-eight MPs were new to the XV Riigikogu

11:00

Police will focus on speeders this week

10:54

Study: North Estonian residents leave smallest environmental footprint

10:06

Exercise Hunt territorial defense rehearsal finishes off near Keila

10:00

16-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins swimming gold for Estonia in Sweden

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

16.04

Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

14.04

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

15.04

Mihhail Kõlvart: Council's decision came as a surprise

14.04

More than 70 US Marines arrive in Estonia

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

08:29

PPA issued 12 fines over pro-Russian social media posts this year so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: