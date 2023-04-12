EDF chief: Finland, Estonia's defense cooperation will rise to 'new level'

Martin Herem.
Martin Herem. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia and Finland's defense cooperation will "undoubtedly rise to a new level" now the pair are both members of NATO, Chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Martin Herem said on Wednesday.

Herem visited Finland this week and discussed cooperation with the Chief of the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) General Timo Kivinen.

"Finland's accession to NATO is of significant importance for the security of our region. The cooperation between our countries and the defense forces has always been good, but with cooperation in the framework of NATO, it will undoubtedly rise to a new level and we will be able to support each other even more," Herem said in a statement.

"We have a common understanding with Finland on many issues — both in terms of understanding the current security situation and a need for the development of new necessary capabilities, as well in implementing and valuing the reserve army model."

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine, Finland's integration into NATO, exchanging information, and future cooperation.

"We are now in the Alliance and that will also further deepen our bilateral cooperation," General Kivinen was quoted as saying.

Herem also met with Finnish Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen and Commander of the Finnish Navy Rear Admiral Jori Harju.

The two countries already have significant defense cooperation.

Estonia and Finland have jointly procured air surveillance radars, mobile artillery, and ammunition. Finland also supports the EDF's officer training.

Both countries contribute to the UN peacekeeping operation UNIFIL in Lebanon.

Editor: Helen Wright

