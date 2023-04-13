ERR in Ukraine: Defenders continue training, while fighting

Ukrainian soldiers training in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ukrainian soldiers training in the Zaporizhzhia region. Source: ERR
In addition to keeping up the fight, Ukraine's army conducts regular exercises for new members and experienced personnel alike. "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) sent a film crew to a training area in the Zaporizhzhia region, to find out more.

Fighters from the Zaporizhzhia territorial defense brigade have mustered on the training ground.

Those speaking to AK had to maintain their anonymity for security purposes.

One, "Mechanic", tells AK that: "The work must be a team effort, to the maximum extent. All activities are conducted out at a very high level, and this is what our soldiers must have the capability for, since every day brings a boost to their skills. Firing, maneuvers, even in such difficult conditions as urban areas. Clearing buildings of the enemy is one element of urban warfare."

Meanwhile, "Discus" said that: "Currently, the terrain is being cleared of the enemy in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Our division is rehearsing on the training ground for the destruction of the enemy. The expected counterattack will be decided only by the General Staff, our highest military commander, [Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Gen. Valerii] Zaluzhnyi."

"Adam" said things were "Not so scary anymore. The first days perhaps involved some fear. Most of the fighters had that, but now it has dissipated, and we've already reached a the next level. A far higher level than that of our opponents, which is why we don't feel any fear, any more."

Among the defenders are men who would not described themselves as being quite the first of the summer wine.

"I'm 49 years old," "Fil" told AK.

"I've been in the army since the first day, as a volunteer. We got our firearms the very day after the war started. I've been in the region of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol. We have enough people, but there are still many who would like to join the army, but are not accepted, yet. Some of them have health issues, or in any case not as many personnel as that are needed, yet."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

