Internal Security Service 2022-2023 Yearbook in full

The Internal Security Service (ISS), also known by is Estonian acronym Kapo, published its 2022-2023 Yearbook on Wednesday.

Topics covered include the identification of over two dozen individuals who had links to terrorism and extremism and who had applied to, or even been accepted on, the e-residency program.

In another case, Russian security services had attempted to recruit refugees fleeing its own war prosecuted on Ukraine. The vulnerable individuals were targeted, sometimes using stick-and-carrot methods, in order to engage in work aimed at destabilizing the Estonian state and its sovereignty.

The full text is available in .pdf format below, or by clicking the link to the ISS website here.

ISS Yearbook 2022-2023

--

