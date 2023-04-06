Estonian citizen supplying Russia with US electronics arrested in Estonia

Cooperation between the FBI and the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) led to the arrest of 45-year-old Andrei Ševljakov on March 28. He is suspected of procuring sensitive electronics from the U.S. for Russia's benefit over more than a decade.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that Estonian citizen Andrei Ševljakov who procured electronics from USA on behalf of the Russian government and military has been arrested in Estonia.

The FBI's Houston office worked with the ISS in arresting Ševljakov.

U.S. authorities added Ševljakov to their list of persons whose activities pose a threat to national security and are contrary to U.S. foreign policy interests back in 2012.

Because Ševljakov was blacklisted as an importer, he used shell companies and aliases to bypass limitations when procuring senstitive electronics. Ševljakov was arrested in Estonia on March 28. Upon his arrest, deliveries meant for Ševljakov in Estonia, including 130 kilograms of radio equipment, were confiscated.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims Ševljakov procured sensitive electronics on behalf of the Russian government for over a decade. The DOJ said that if convicted, Ševljakov could be looking at 20 years in prison.

