Green cards of vehicles registered in Russia no longer valid from June

News
The Narva border crossing in July 2022.
The Narva border crossing in July 2022. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The green cards of vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus will no longer be valid in Estonia and other EEA countries from June 1.

If a vehicle with Russian or Belarusian registration is used to drive in Estonia, the user must take out a frontier insurance policy or register the vehicle in Estonia and get regular motor insurance, the Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) and the Police and Border Guard (PPA) said.

LKF board member Lauri Potsepp said that countries belonging to the European Economic Area have decided that the green card international liability insurance certificate system will no longer cover Russian and Belarusian vehicles. "This means that such vehicles' green cards will no longer be valid in Estonia starting this June, even if the insurance contract has a longer expiration date."

"In order to be legally driven in Estonia, a vehicle registered in Russia or Belarus needs frontier insurance of any EEA member country, which does not necessarily have to be registered on the Estonian border. Vehicles used permanently in Estonia will need an Estonian license plate and mandatory motor insurance," Potsepp explained.

Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border crossing point, said that officials check vehicles for valid motor insurance upon entering and leaving Estonia. "A vehicle lacking valid insurance will not be allowed to enter the country. The driver is given the choice of registering a frontier insurance policy on the border," he said.

Estonian green cards will similarly not be accepted in Russia and Belarus from June 1.

The green card is an international insurance policy available from insurance providers.

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) is a motor insurance guarantee fund, compensation body and the Estonian Green Card bureau.

The LKF guarantees the functioning of the motor insurance system by performing the functions arising from the Motor Insurance Act, the management contract entered into with the state and its articles of association.

All insurers that offer motor insurance in Estonia are members of the LKF.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:52

Tallinn Transport Department head to leave post

12:28

Supervisory board recalls Slava Ukraini manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme Updated

12:20

Kristina Kallas: Slava Ukraini investigation a good thing

11:42

Port of Tallinn Q1 2023 profits down even as revenues rise

11:06

Green cards of vehicles registered in Russia no longer valid from June

11:06

Bank of Estonia: Number of bad loans might grow if economic recovery slow

10:26

Estonian state planning drone testing area in Tartu

09:58

Recent political initiatives to add hundreds of millions in fixed costs

09:21

March's drop in exports of mineral fuels, metals, wood affects trade

09:17

Kalush member: Ukraine war diminishing in international conscience a worry

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal Updated

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

09.05

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

09.05

Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

09.05

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

09.05

Gallery: May 9 commemorated in Tallinn

09.05

Europe Day celebrations start 3 p.m. in Tallinn's Freedom Square

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: