Motor insurance green cards no longer valid in Russia from June

From June, motor insurance green cards issued for Estonian vehicles will no longer be valid in Russia and Belarus. Motorists will need to take out local motor insurance when driving an Estonian car in either of those countries.

From June, green cards issued in Russia and Belarus will also cease to be valid in Estonia as well as other countries in the European Economic Area (EEA).

According to Estonian Motor Insurance Fund (LKF) board member Lauri Potsepp, a member of, it is almost impossible to provide insurance if money transfers between countries have been disrupted.

"European Economic Area contracting parties have announced the termination of the Green Card system agreements with Russia and Belarus. The Estonian Motor Insurance Fund has sent a request to insurance companies asking them to stop issuing green cards which have an expiry date later than June 1 and where Russia and Belarus are not excluded from the scope of validity," Potsepp said.

A green card is an international motor third party insurance liability policy that can be ordered for a vehicle along with an Estonian motor insurance policy.

According to Potsepp, starting from June 1, to drive in Russia and Belarus, motorists are required to purchase local insurance. It can also be purchased when crossing the border.

