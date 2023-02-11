Estonian insurers will not cover driving in Russia from June

The Narva-1 border checkpoint between Estonia and Russia photo from 2015).
Estonian vehicle insurance will no longer be valid when driving inside the Russian Federation, daily Postimees reports on its English-language page.

In a communique sent to the Ministry of Finance, Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) board member Lauri Potsepp stated that after June 1, if an Estonian vehicle is in an accident in Russia, and also in Belarus where the stricture will also apply, Estonian insurers will not pay up on third party claims.

The reverse is also the case, Potsepp said, meaning Russian and Belarusian vehicles must be insured in Estonia or another European Economic Area country, adding that this can be purchased at the border itself.

The situation above is the case even if the driver of the vehicle has a valid green card, an international motor third party liability insurance policy, and regardless of the status of Estonia as referenced on the card.

Additionally, if the driver of a Russian or Belarusian-registered vehicle is at fault in an accident on Estonian roads, the non-fault party will receive compensation from the LKF, assuming they are in an Estonian vehicle.

Estonian insurers will not cover driving in Russia from June

