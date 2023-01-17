Less than half of moped cars passed mandatory roadworthiness test

Less than half of moped car owners have had their cars tested for roadworthiness, but the situation is expected to improve this year.

The roadworthiness test became mandatory for moped cars, or vehicles with a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour, in the summer of 2022. The deadline for passing the inspection was January 1 of this year.

However, less than half of the vehicles have been examined, Jürgo Vahtra, chief of the Transport Administration's technical department, said.

"There are about 2200 moped cars on the road, and 909 of them were inspected last year. However, not all 909 vehicles passed their initial inspection.

Even though approximately 340 vehicles failed the inspection, the vast majority of them were repaired. Only 73 of these cars had not yet passed inspection as of the end of 2022," said Vahtra.

Andres Soots, the managing director of A-Inspection, reported that hundreds of moped cars have passed through their inspection and the picture was colorful.

"Certainly, the moped's owners were unprepared for this. They believed their vehicles were in good condition even though the doors would not open and the brakes did not pass the examination," Soots said.

According to Vahtra, 1,800 faults were discovered during the inspections with an average of two faults per vehicle. The main issues found involved the lights and the braking system.

"One in every six moped cars, for example, had a problem with one wheel braking slightly less than the other. As a result, the car failed the inspection. There were also issues with brake efficiency," Vahtra said.

Soot said that for the most part, owners fixed their cars.

"Moped car owners usually repair their vehicles and get back on the road. Obviously, some vehicles have been severely damaged, but they are also repaired. It simply takes a little more time," he said.

Moped cars, just like other vehicles, are not allowed on the road without a roadworthiness test, Vahtra said, adding that the police will continue to check this.

--

