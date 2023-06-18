Drivers of moped cars to need a license in the future

News
A moped car.
A moped car. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is working on draft legislation to require all drivers of moped cars to have a license in the future. The popularity of moped cars seems to be dwindling after they became subject to technical inspection last year.

Estonian roads are currently home to 2,600 registered scooter or moped cars. Kaido Veensalu, executive manager of new vehicles importer Camex Kaubandus, said that most people tend to buy cheap second-hand moped cars in Estonia.

"The relative importance of new cars remains very modest in Estonia. People usually important used vehicles from Europe, which have often been in accidents before they get fixed up on the cheap and sold to customers. Hence the price difference with new vehicles," he explained.

Technical inspection was made mandatory for moped cars last summer, with statistics suggesting around half of registered vehicles of this type having passed.

"The real wrecks have been removed from Estonian roads, vehicles the repairing of which no longer made financial sense," Veensalu suggested.

To drive a moped car, the top speed of which is capped at 45 kilometers per hour, one needs to be at least 14 years of age and have an AM-category driver's license. Veensalu said that moped cars are most popular among young people.

"It is a case in Tallinn of parents buying themselves free time, as they often admit. But the cars are usually bought for youngsters who go to school, sports practice etc. It makes life a lot easier," the car dealer said.

But moped cars are also the choice of people born before 1993 who currently do not need a driver's license to operate such vehicles.

"There is a group of people participating in traffic who might have no relevant knowledge whatsoever. It is dangerous. Statistics also tells us that most accidents involving moped cars are caused by people born before 1993, while 80 percent of them do not have a driver's license of any kind," said Margus Tähepõld, head of the transport and traffic service of the Economy Ministry.

The ministry is working on a bill to abolish the age criterion and require everyone who wants to drive a moped car to have a driver's license.

"We have planned for the law to enter into force next summer, while there will also be a grace period so people would not have to give up driving their moped cars overnight. They will have five years in which to secure a license and keep driving," Tähepõld said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:37

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

15:15

Liia Hänni: On the constitutionality of legislative drafting

13:40

Drivers of moped cars to need a license in the future

13:18

Deposit rates rally in Estonian banks ostensibly over

13:02

Renovation work in the heart of Tartu affecting local businesses

12:34

VKG picks Ida-Viru County pulp mill location

17.06

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

17.06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17.06

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17.06

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

17.06

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

17.06

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

17.06

Fledgling political party in Estonia wants more neutral stance on Russia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: