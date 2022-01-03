Moped cars to be subjected to technical inspection obligation

News
Moped car.
Moped car. Source: Alex Satola/Wikimedia Commons
News

Four-wheel mopeds or moped cars will be subject to a technical inspection obligation, Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas (Center) wrote in an explanatory referendum.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has drawn up a draft law, the main goal of which is to make changes in the technical inspection system to improve the technical compliance of vehicles participating in traffic.

To achieve this goal, a technical inspection will also be imposed on moped cars, which have become an increasingly more common sight in traffic. Until now, four-wheel mopeds have not had to go through technical inspection.

"There are a large number of moped cars used in traffic, which are non-compliant to technical requirements and traffic registry data. For example, the vehicles might be rebuilt, poorly repaired or not repaired at all, endangering other road users and passengers," the draft law's explanatory referendum reads.

Moped cars are also commonly brought to Estonia from Finland, where they no longer pass the mandatory technical inspection. "The main reason for bringing [moped cars] from Finland to Estonia is the vehicles not passing inspection in Finland, which means the vehicles brought to Estonia have significant dangerous flaws and shortcomings. To ensure safe use of moped cars in traffic, the vehicles must be inspected and deadlines must be set for upcoming inspections," the referendum reads.

Going forward, moped cars or L6e category vehicles must be inspected within at least 48 months of its initial registration in the traffic registry. That is the case for new vehicles. For moped cars up to 10 years in age, a technical inspection must be conducted every two years, yearly inspections are mandatory for cars more than 10 years old.

In addition to Finland, six other EU countries have made technical inspections mandatory for moped cars. There are some 2,200 moped car owners in Estonia.

70-year old vehicles no longer require technical inspection

The draft law states that cars older than 70 years will be released from the technical inspection obligation as they are actually used very rarely and that there is no reason to inspect them periodically because of the high demands placed on old vehicles due to their constructional nature.

The procedure to recognize old vehicles will see two experts checking the vehicle and the act of recognizing old vehicles will remain valid for 12 years. The vehicles will have to apply for the old vehicle recognition every 12 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:34

Health Board to report Covid cases' vaccination status on weekly basis

18:12

Authorities investigating rise in aviation incidents over past year

17:25

FT: Baltics' trade with Belarus contradicts sanctions stance

17:12

Rüütel: Something wrong if energy policy causes people to use candlelight

16:46

Christmas tree collection points open in Tallinn on January 7

15:49

Beatles documentary to herald new Kumu season

15:19

Health minister: Rapid test option to depend on hospitalization level

15:19

Kredex and Enterprise Estonia joint authority head announced

14:51

Christmas tree collection points open in Tartu

14:19

New species of large moth found in Estonia

13:49

Moped cars to be subjected to technical inspection obligation

13:22

Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

13:19

Two Narva power station workers killed in accident Updated

12:54

Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

11:52

Pandemic has made EDF procurement process more difficult

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

10:50

Kanepi faces Jaquelin Cristian in Melbourne Summer Set tournament round one

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

10:23

Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

01.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

08:34

Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: