Vehicle inspectors firmly against use of head-mounted cameras

Vehicle undergoing inspection, footage taken from the mandatory fixed camera.
Vehicle undergoing inspection, footage taken from the mandatory fixed camera. Source: ERR
While the Transport Administration has abandoned its plan of having all vehicle inspectors wear head-mounted cameras and only seeks their use in certain companies as part of supervision proceedings, the Estonian Vehicle Inspection Association finds all use of head-mounted cameras for quality control to be illegal.

"We must not allow this intensive monitoring of employees at the workplace," the association's executive manager Tarmo Kahem said.

"All vehicle inspection stations have had stationary cameras since 2018 and conditions for supervision already exist. While security cameras cannot provide a complete overview, neither would head-mounted cameras. The authority has made vehicle inspectors out to be an untrustworthy bunch in need of frantic supervision. The situation is unfair and unjust," Kahem added.

The association has turned to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Data Protection Inspectorate and the justice chancellor for legal clarity. Vehicle inspectors' new public contracts are set to enter into force from July 1.

Kahem said that talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made regarding the use of head-mounted cameras. The next round of talks is scheduled for the end of May.

The Estonian Vehicle Inspection Association represents Estonian vehicle inspectors, aiming to foster cooperation and protect mutual interests. The association's members include over half of all vehicle inspectors in Estonia.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

