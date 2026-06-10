X!

Moped car gives rural Estonian teen freedom to drive years early

News
Türi teen and moped car driver Roosi Põllu.
Türi teen and moped car driver Roosi Põllu. Source: ERR
News

At 15, Türi student Roosi Põllu is already driving herself to school in a moped car, boosting her independence well before Estonia's standard driving age of 18.

Põllu, an 8th grader at Türi Basic School, has been driving a moped car independently for nearly a year, using it to commute between Türi and Paide and get to school and extracurricular activities on her own.

"For me, it's just very convenient because we live in the countryside," she said, adding that the chance to drive already has given her a lot more freedom. "Otherwise I'd always have to get rides to and from school and extracurriculars from my parents."

Reelika Rüütel, a regional manager at driving school company OÜ Autosõit, said moped cars have become increasingly popular among young drivers.

Under Estonian law, a moped car is a light four-wheeled motor vehicle with a top speed of 45 km/h.

AM category driver's licenses were likewise phased in for moped cars over the past decade and a half, with a minimum age of 14 and driver's ed requirements that include both classroom theory and practical training behind the wheel.

Rüütel said students typically complete 25 hours of theory and 12 hours of driving lessons before taking their tests.

"That's significantly fewer driving lessons than for B category licenses, but in our experience they still pick it up very well," she noted.

The driving school manager said moped cars are more stable than two-wheeled mopeds, though less protective than regular passenger cars because they are built on lightweight aluminum frames with plastic body panels.

"But they still have seatbelts and airbags," she confirmed.

Sharing the road

Rüütel also noted that young drivers have to adapt quickly to sharing the road with far more experienced motorists.

"Traffic isn't very forgiving of mistakes," she said. "But this is a very good way for teens to get around independently."

Põllu said she feels safe behind the wheel but understands her slow speed can frustrate other drivers on the road.

"I know I get in their way and drive more slowly," she said. "There's not much I can do [about the speed limit], so I try to keep as far to the side of the road as possible and let them pass."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

European Commission marks 85th anniversary of Soviet mass deportations

16:58

Estonia and Ukraine fail to sign drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

16:55

Architect: Tallinn is not prepared for large‑scale sheltering

16:29

Farmers, berry growers struggle with worsening labor shortages

16:26

Riigikogu passes law allowing Estonian prison space to be rented to other countries

16:10

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

16:09

Most parties oppose means-testing child benefits

16:00

Isamaa drags out an important parliamentary session Updated

15:50

Social media trend pushes teens toward dangerous 'looksmaxxing'

15:39

Estonian municipalities test Starlink to bolster crisis readiness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.06

Gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Estonia for NB8 summit Updated

09.06

Finnair launches direct flights from Finland to Saaremaa

09.06

IMF issues Estonia ballooning public debt warning

09.06

Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises to work with Estonia in countering stray drones

08:26

Elron to test drone attack response with train passengers on Wednesday

09.06

4,500 square meter spa to open in Tallinn's Ülemiste City in 2028

09.06

OECD urges Estonia to tighten budget, reform tax system

10:29

Widespread power outage hits Tartu and South Estonia

08.06

Estonia's new policy to prevent newborn statelessness sets key rules for parents

09:03

Moped car gives rural Estonian teen freedom to drive years early

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo