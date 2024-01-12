X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Over 34,000 traffic insurance cases registered last year

News
Aftermath of a traffic collision in Lääne-Viru County.
Aftermath of a traffic collision in Lääne-Viru County.
News

Statistics from the Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) shows that 34,300 insured events took place in 2023, with damages totaling €72 million. The average damage per event now stands at €2,100.

LKF board member Andres Piirsalu said that the situation is not showing signs of improvement.

"The number of insured events has remained largely unchanged from 2022, while total damages increased by 3 percent. The average damage per event is now €2,100."

Vehicles registered in Estonia caused 2,600 traffic incidents abroad worth €11 million in all.

Most insured events took place in parking lots (39 percent) for 13,500 incidents and total damage of €17 million. The number of so-called parking lot fender benders has been growing for the last three years.

Collisions when overtaking, changing lane or drifting out of lane are also up by 3 percent. Such cases numbered 3,500 and cost €10 million.

Piirsalu described the latter statistic was worrying. "These collisions usually happen at high speeds and have serious consequences where people are hurt in addition to damage to vehicles," he said.

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) is a motor insurance guarantee fund, compensation body and the Estonian Green Card bureau.

The LKF guarantees the functioning of the motor insurance system by performing the functions arising from the Motor Insurance Act, the management contract entered into with the state and its articles of association.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:30

Union: Teachers aware of societal expectations over strike

12:18

ICDS chief: Ukraine not under any pressure from West to engage in peace talks

12:06

Multiple-vehicle collision sees section of Tallinn Ring Road closed Updated

11:27

Mart Kallas: New coalition in Tallinn a virtual impossibility

11:07

Ministry: Time-of-day restrictions on alcohol ads not effective enough

10:45

Marko Mihkelson: Some Western states still not fully grasping Russia threat

10:06

Over 34,000 traffic insurance cases registered last year

09:38

President Karis bestows Estonia's highest military medal on Ukrainian soldiers

09:27

President Karis: Zelenskyy visit's main aim was to thank people of Estonia

08:34

Kaupo Meiel: Heritage society, were you aware that life is a cabaret?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.01

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

11.01

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu Updated

11.01

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

11.01

Zelenskyy in Estonia: A ceasefire would give Russia time to gather strength Updated

11.01

Watch again: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kaja Kallas give joint press conference

11.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Tyranny must always lose

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: