Over 34,000 traffic insurance cases registered last year

Statistics from the Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) shows that 34,300 insured events took place in 2023, with damages totaling €72 million. The average damage per event now stands at €2,100.

LKF board member Andres Piirsalu said that the situation is not showing signs of improvement.

"The number of insured events has remained largely unchanged from 2022, while total damages increased by 3 percent. The average damage per event is now €2,100."

Vehicles registered in Estonia caused 2,600 traffic incidents abroad worth €11 million in all.

Most insured events took place in parking lots (39 percent) for 13,500 incidents and total damage of €17 million. The number of so-called parking lot fender benders has been growing for the last three years.

Collisions when overtaking, changing lane or drifting out of lane are also up by 3 percent. Such cases numbered 3,500 and cost €10 million.

Piirsalu described the latter statistic was worrying. "These collisions usually happen at high speeds and have serious consequences where people are hurt in addition to damage to vehicles," he said.

The Estonian Motor Insurance Bureau (LKF) is a motor insurance guarantee fund, compensation body and the Estonian Green Card bureau.

The LKF guarantees the functioning of the motor insurance system by performing the functions arising from the Motor Insurance Act, the management contract entered into with the state and its articles of association.

