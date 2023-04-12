Former Sputnik Estonia chief now working in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Elena Cherysheva (Foreground).
Elena Cherysheva (Foreground). Source: Estonian Internal Security Service Annual Review
Elena Cherysheva , the former head of Russian propaganda channel Sputnik Estonia, is currently working in the media in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the Estonian Internal Security Service's (ISS or KAPO) annual review, a court order was issued in Estonia for Cherysheva's arrest on December 30, 2022.

According to the Estonian Internal Security Service's (ISS or KAPO) annual review, as a result of European Union sanctions against Dmitry Kiselyov, a prominent figure in Russian media propaganda and head of the Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik Estonia ceased its activities at the end of 2019.

Its former manager, Elena Cherysheva, and her husband Mati-Dmitri Terestal then founded the NGO Sprut Meedia. In 2020, they launched a similar news portal to the previous one, this time named Sputnik Meedia.

According to the annual review, Cherysheva and Terestal were detained in April 2022 on suspicion of violating an international sanction and a sanction imposed by the Estonian government.

The Office of the Prosecutor General made a request for Cherysheva's arrest, which was not granted by the court. While Cherysheva was banned from leaving her residence, she began to violate the ban in late 2022, and on December 30, a court order was issued for her arrest.

The ISS report goes on to state, that Cherysheva is currently working for the media in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

The full Estonian Internal Security Service's full annual review can be found in English here.

Editor: Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

