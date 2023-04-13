Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

News
Plane flying at high altitude (photo is illustrative).
Plane flying at high altitude (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim LõvI /ERR
News

A Russian fighter jet escorted a German Air Force plane in Baltic air space, news agencies in the Russian Federation report. Estonian defense spokespersons say the type of plane reported by Russian authorities is not one used by NATO allied air forces in Estonia.

Citing Russia's Ministry of Defense, reports state that the German plane was a Lockheed P-3 Orion turboprop patrol plane, which had not violated Russian air space.

However, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff Headquarters told ERR that allied air forces serving in Estonia do not use the P-3 Orion, an anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft – the plane mentioned by the Russian defense ministry statement.

"This means that we can confirm that allied air forces serving in Estonia could not have been involved in the alleged situation," the EDF spokesperson said.

Germany's air force, the Luftwaffe, recently handed over NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission duties to Britain's RAF, following several weeks' joint mission involving both air forces.

The NATO Baltic airspace patrols are based at Ämari Air Base, and see allied air forces contributing on a rotational basis. These planes, together with the equivalent mission at Šiauliai, Lithuania, are regularly scrambled when Russian military aircraft fly close to, and sometimes inside, Baltic air space.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Estonian National Electoral Committee - VVK State Electoral Office - SVT

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:15

Alcohol and tobacco excise duties increase rate should be known by summer

09:36

Competition watchdog trying to get to the bottom of fuel market workings

09:35

More Ukrainian people arriving in Estonia than leaving

08:48

Minimum wage rise causing consternation between coalition parties

08:19

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

12.04

Varbla residents surprised by nuclear power plant report

12.04

Opposition: New government does not deserve 100 criticism-free days

12.04

Enefit Power awaiting clarification from politicans on coalition agreement

12.04

EDF chief: Finland, Estonia's defense cooperation will rise to 'new level'

12.04

English translation of Estonian radio play 'The Lion' streaming on BBC

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

12.04

ISS: 26 individuals with terror links have pursued Estonian e-residency

12.04

Estonian security service: FSB systematically trying to recruit refugees

12.04

Riigikogu gives Kaja Kallas mandate to form new government Updated

12.04

ISS perceives more migrants from Islamic risk states as a threat

12.04

Internal Security Service 2022-2023 Yearbook in full

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: