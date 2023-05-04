German Eurofighter contingent has left Estonia

After a nine-month term the German Eurofighters and their staff have left the Estonian Ämari Air Base. Now the British Royal Air Force is in the lead for the NATO air policing mission in the Baltics.

The German "Luftwaffe," as the air force of the German Bundeswehr is called, started its mission in August 2022. The Bundeswehr had replaced the French Air Force, which had previously controlled the NATO mission. Now the mandate of the German Air Force has expired.

Over those nine months German Eurofighters had to respond to "a little more than 30 alert launches since August 2022. In most cases, Russian aircraft in international airspace had no transponder signal and no radio contact with civil air traffic control," as the Bundeswehr announces on its website.

The recent two months were dominated by combined air operations with the British Royal Air Force and the new NATO partner Finland to train joint operations with Eurofighters of both nations. Now about 150 soldiers (pilots, mechanics, guards, medics and cybersecurity specialists among others) were transferred back to Germany.

