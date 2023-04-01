Annual 'Scoutsrännak' military event attracts record number of attendees

News
Annual 'Scoutsrännak' event 2023.
Open gallery
21 photos
News

The "Scoutsrännak" military sports race took place for the 20th time this week, at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Central Training Area (Keskpolügoon) in Harju County, with a record 1,441 people embarking on the arduous, 30-kilometer course.

The tradition of scouts travel was introduced by the Scouts Battalion, and the first journeys took place at the then location of the troop on the Pakri peninsula. It was originally a joint event for power structures, modelled on the Danes' march in mission areas – getting to know each other, but also taking measurements.

The EDF's Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon) initiated the tradition, with the first event taking part on the Pakri peninsula, near Paldiski. Modeled on a Danish military event, the Scoustrännak was originally intended for different ranks to compete and get to know each other, but also to assess fitness and other capabilities.

Lt. Col. Ranno Raudsik, the Scouts Battalion's commanding officer, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "When an infantry soldier performs an attack operation, then their average distance traveled per day could be from 15 to 25km, depending on the task at hand."

"This 30km distance therefore requires kind of effort where you have to get out of your normal comfort zone," Lt. Col. Raudsik went on.

By the present day, the trek has transformed into an open military sports day, with the EDF's competitive section just one aspect of it. Uniformed personnel must carry a day-sack containing at least 10kg (c. 22lbs) of equipment, plus their service weapon, ie. a several more kilograms (see gallery above).

Non-EDF guest participants must also carry a total weight of 15kg with them, while there is also an extra sports category which does not involve carrying weight.

The race can be conducted as a run, a speed march, a walk, or at any pace that suits the competitor.

One entrant, Gunnar, told AK that: "The plan is right now that we'll run for 10km, walk for 10km then we'll crack on to the finish as it comes."

Another, Liis, said: "You definitely have to distribute your energy over that 30km; there is nothing to be gained from going like a bat out of hell right from the start."

Participating British, U.S. and French soldiers in Estonia, including those based at Tapa, were taking part for their first time.

Leivo Sepp won the 15kg load carry category, while the equipment run category was won by Steven Rehelem, a Police and Border Guard Board operative, AK reported.

Rehelem said: "You just have to walk the dog over and over again, and that's how the miles rack up [in preparation for the event]."

"I got only a little running in, but the marathon I did last year counted for something and I was able to beat last year's track record," he added.

As for the dog, Rehelem said, "They stayed at home, they can't last an entire 30km."

Past participants of the event include former President Kersti Kaljulaid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:50

Bankrupt chipboard factory assets heading for fourth auction

17:16

Annual 'Scoutsrännak' military event attracts record number of attendees

13:52

Brig. Giles Harris returns to command NATO eFP in Estonia

13:12

Ivo Jurak laid to rest in Tartu

12:25

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

11:32

Kaspar Tammist: There is still a lot to do in Estonian public debate

11:01

Local government soon responsible for ensuring residents sort bio-waste

10:31

Over 20 Nordica, Xfly planes to be leased to other carriers this summer

10:07

Finland's general election enters final straight with three-way race

09:34

Opposition parties still lack consensus on Riigikogu vice-chair candidate

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

31.03

Russia expels Estonian diplomat from embassy in Moscow

31.03

Feature|'Work hard, play hard': A taste of life on board the HMS Mersey

31.03

Galleries: Developers, Tallinn ink deal for Hipodroomi Quarter development

08:47

Ukrainian refugees move out of Tallinn apartment blocks by Friday deadline

12:25

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

31.03

Estonian FM: It's time to annul the NATO-Russia Founding Act

31.03

Concert promoters end cooperation with conductor Andres Mustonen

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: