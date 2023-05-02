Kenya's Solomon Gachoka Kagimi wins Viljandi järv 12km race

Kenyan Solomon Gachoka Kagimbi won Sunday's Viljandi järv run (Ümber Viljandi järve jooks), covering the approximately 12 kilometer distance in 36 minutes and 12 seconds. Estonian Laura Maasik was the first woman finisher (43 minutes and 3 seconds).

Gachoka Kagimbi was the first runner from powerhouse nation Kenya to win the event - which circumnavigates Viljandi järv (Lake Viljandi) in the South Estonian town of the same name - since 2019, when Ibrahim Mukunga too victory, ERR's Sport portal reports, citing Marathon100.com.

Gachoka Kagimbi is also Estonian runner Tiidrek Nurme's training partner.

Leonid Latsepov (37.19), Olavi Allas (37.37), Roman Fosti (38.11) and Karel Hussar was fifth (38.15) made up the top five, Latsepov off the back of his 2:14.24 marathon in Hamburg last week – the fourth-fastest time over that distance ever to have been posted by an Estonian.

In the women's category, Laura Maasik was followed by two of her compatriots, Pille Hinn (43.35) and Liis Grete Arro (45.05).

The Viljandi event was the 94th to be held, and was completed by 2,287 entrants overall.

Footage of the event (with Estonian commentary) is here.

