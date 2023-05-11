FC Flora book place in Tipner Trophy final

Meistriliiga side Tallinn FC Flora are through to the next months Evald Tipner Trophy final, Estonia's main domestic football cup, after a 1:0 home win against JK Tartu Tammeka Wednesday evening.

The sole goal in Wednesday's game came at 30 minutes courtesy of Flora striker Aleksandr Šapovalov.

Flora's manager, Jürgen Henn, called the encounter a "classic" cup game and noted Tammeka made things difficult in playing defensively.

"It's a pity that we're out of the cup, but we can take a lot of positives from the game," Tammeka manager Marti Pähn said, post-match.

Flora have won the Tipner Trophy eight times and now have a chance to make it nine. They will face the winner of the other semi-final, taking place Thursday evening as Tabasalu host JK Narva Trans.

The final is to be held June 3 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

--

