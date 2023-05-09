Kaia Kanepi drops to 71st in WTA rankings

News
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Kaia Kanepi has fallen eight places in the freshly announced World Tennis Association rankings, to 71st. She remains Estonia's highest ranking tennis player, since Anett Kontaveit, who was second in the world at one point last summer, is now in 82nd place.

Kontaveit has been dogged by niggling injuries since the start of the year, while Kanepi recently crashed out of a lower-tier ITF tournament in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Of the remainder of Estonia's WTA roster, Elena Malõgina rose 14 places to 361st, Maileen Nuudi climbed even more spots, 36, to 535th in the world, while Anet Koskel lies in 993rd place. Outside the top thousand, Katriin Saar is now ranked 1,154th.

Internationally, Iga Swiatek (Poland), Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) and Jessica Pegula (U.S.) continue in the top three, while Caroline Garcia (Spain) is now fourth, followed by CoCo Gauff (U.S.) and Elena Rybkina (Kazakhstan). Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) has dropped four places, to seventh.

In the men's ATP rankings, Mark Lajal remains Estonia's top-ranked player, at 303rd, followed by Kristjan Tamm i(646th) and Daniil Glinka (780th).

20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is back as world number one, while veteran Serbian star Novak Djokovic is second in the men's.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

