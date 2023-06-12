Mark Lajal up 76 places in ATP rankings after big victory at Little Rock

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal has made a big jump in the latest ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) world rankings. After his first career ATP Challenger win, Lajal is now ranked 235th in the world.

On June 4, Estonia's Mark Lajal recorded the biggest win of his career so far, winning the ATP Challenger 75 in Little Rock, USA. Lajal's big victory at Little Rock made him only the third Estonian to win a Challenger tournament, joining Andres Võsand, who won two, and Jürgen Zopp.

In the latest ATP rankings, published on Monday, Lajal climbed 76 places and is now ranked 235th in the world, a career best. The 20-year-old Estonian began the calendar year as ATP number 403.

"In the last couple of months, I've started to play better. Not even so much on the tennis side in terms of the strokes (I play), but more on the mental side. I've started to play smarter on the court and look for those keys to victory," Lajal said.

"I'm definitely happy with it. I can be satisfied, but the development is not over. It's just the beginning."

Lajal was by no means the only Estonian to make a leap up in the rankings this time round. Kristjan Tamm climbed 11 places to WTA No. 632, while Daniil Glinka also rose eight places to WTA No. 707.

After winning his 23rd career Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday, Serbia's Novak Djokovic regained first place in the ATP rankings. 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who held the top spot last time, moves down to second, with Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who competes under a neutral flag, dropping to third. Norway's Casper Ruud, who lost out to Djokovic in the final of the French Open, continues as world number four, ahead of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in fifth.

