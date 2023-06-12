Mark Lajal up 76 places in ATP rankings after big victory at Little Rock

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: UAMS Health Little Rock Open
News

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal has made a big jump in the latest ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) world rankings. After his first career ATP Challenger win, Lajal is now ranked 235th in the world.

On June 4, Estonia's Mark Lajal recorded the biggest win of his career so far, winning the ATP Challenger 75 in Little Rock, USA. Lajal's big victory at Little Rock made him only the third Estonian to win a Challenger tournament, joining Andres Võsand, who won two, and Jürgen Zopp.

In the latest ATP rankings, published on Monday, Lajal climbed 76 places and is now ranked 235th in the world, a career best. The 20-year-old Estonian began the calendar year as ATP number 403.

"In the last couple of months, I've started to play better. Not even so much on the tennis side in terms of the strokes (I play), but more on the mental side. I've started to play smarter on the court and look for those keys to victory," Lajal said.

"I'm definitely happy with it. I can be satisfied, but the development is not over. It's just the beginning."

Lajal was by no means the only Estonian to make a leap up in the rankings this time round. Kristjan Tamm climbed 11 places to WTA No. 632, while Daniil Glinka also rose eight places to WTA No. 707.

After winning his 23rd career Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday, Serbia's Novak Djokovic regained first place in the ATP rankings. 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who held the top spot last time, moves down to second, with Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who competes under a neutral flag, dropping to third. Norway's Casper Ruud, who lost out to Djokovic in the final of the French Open, continues as world number four, ahead of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in fifth.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:10

Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition opens in Aberdeen, Scotland

14:56

Estonian government greenlights hotel, press VAT rate hikes

14:36

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

14:00

Estonia's Kristin Tattar wins Disc Golf Zoo Town Open

13:43

Helme: EKRE considering boycotting extraordinary Riigikogu sittings

13:15

Mark Lajal up 76 places in ATP rankings after big victory at Little Rock

13:09

Ministry: Whistleblower law to overburden tax authority

12:42

Waste water monitoring points to regular cocaine use in Tallinn and Tartu

12:07

Estonian government's planned plastic tax would drive up food, drink prices

11:52

Center Party's Riigikogu group to initiate no-confidence motion against PM

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

11.06

PM: Is it too much to ask for opposition to respect the will of the people?

11.06

Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

11.06

Ilmar Raag: Estonia is tired of the world constantly ending

10:02

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

10.06

Former president Rüütel: Same-sex marriage would polarize Estonian society

11.06

Experts do not hold it likely war will spill over to Transnistria

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: