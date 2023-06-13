Estonian men's tennis team kick off Davis Cup campaign against Montenegro

Mark Lajal.
Source: UAMS Health Little Rock Open
The Davis Cup Europe Group III tennis tournament gets underway on Wednesday in Larnaca, Cyprus. The Estonian men's national team are in Group A, where they face Montenegro and San Marino.

Estonia dropped into Group III in the spring after losing too Jamaica. However, the country's current men's number Mark Lajal (ATP No. 235) missed that clash through injury.

Lajal is fit to play in Cyprus and is joined in the squad by Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 707), Siim Troost (ATP No. 1543) and Johannes Seeman (ATP No. 1557). Kristjan Tamm (ATP No. 632) did not travel with the team after pulling out at the last minute with an injury.

Estonia's starting line-up is weaker on paper. While San Marino's top player Marco De Rossi is ATP No. 959 and Montenegro's number one Petar Jovanovic is WTA No. 1706, none of the other players on either side are not ATP ranked.

"We should be better than these opponents, so there shouldn't be any bad surprises," said Vladimir Ivanov, who is set to captain the Estonian team for the first time.

The hard courts in Larnaca should suit the Estonian duo of Lajal and Glinka.

"They will definitely play in the singles and both are in good form at the moment. We also have a good pair in Johannes Seeman and Siim Troost," Ivanov added.

Estonia will first play Montenegro on Wednesday, then after a day off on Thursday, face San Marino on Friday.

The winners of groups A and B will then play each other, though both will already be promoted to World Group II.

The two second-placed teams are then set to meet to battle it out for the final promotion place.

Editor: Michael Cole

