Almost 11,000 fans turn out to see UEFA Women's U-17 Euros in Estonia

The 2023 UEFA Women's U-17 European Championships was held in Estonia from May 14-26. A total of 10,756 spectators attended the fifteen matches that took place during the tournament, with the final attracting the highest ever attendance for a women's football match in Estonia.

The most-watched match of the UEFA Women's U-17 European Championships, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the final, which took place on May 26 at the A. Le Coq Arena. 3,179 people turned out to see France take the trophy after winning 3-2 against Spain, the biggest crowd ever for a women's football match in Estonia.

Anne Rei, secretary general of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), said the organizers were pleased with the turnout for the tournament. "One of the aims of hosting the finals was to popularize women's football in Estonia. With over 10,000 spectators in the stands over the two-week tournament, it was a great boost for the development of the sport," Rei said.

"Together we showed that Estonian football stadiums are ready to host a high-level international tournament," said Rei.

During the tournament, matches took place in Tallinn, Tartu and Võru.

Eventual winners France came through a first round group that also featured England, Poland and Sweden. Meanwhile, the Estonian team faced Spain, Switzerland and Germany, losing all three of their matches.

However, Nadine Keßler, head of women's football at UEFA, who was in attendance, emphasized the positive impact of holding an international tournament in Estonia.

Keßler said, that the competition provided Estonian football and its young players with a wonderful opportunity to compete with the best in Europe.

"Look what this has brought to Estonia. We saw great spectator numbers. Your women's team gained some international experience competing against the best teams in Europe," said Kessler.

--

