Almost 11,000 fans turn out to see UEFA Women's U-17 Euros in Estonia

News
Fans watching the UEFA Women's U-17 European Championships at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.
Fans watching the UEFA Women's U-17 European Championships at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Source: Katariina Peetson/jalgpall.ee
News

The 2023 UEFA Women's U-17 European Championships was held in Estonia from May 14-26. A total of 10,756 spectators attended the fifteen matches that took place during the tournament, with the final attracting the highest ever attendance for a women's football match in Estonia.

The most-watched match of the UEFA Women's U-17 European Championships, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the final, which took place on May 26 at the A. Le Coq Arena. 3,179 people turned out to see France take the trophy after winning 3-2 against Spain, the biggest crowd ever for a women's football match in Estonia.

Anne Rei, secretary general of the Estonian Football Association (EJL), said the organizers were pleased with the turnout for the tournament. "One of the aims of hosting the finals was to popularize women's football in Estonia. With over 10,000 spectators in the stands over the two-week tournament, it was a great boost for the development of the sport," Rei said.

"Together we showed that Estonian football stadiums are ready to host a high-level international tournament," said Rei.

During the tournament, matches took place in Tallinn, Tartu and Võru.

Eventual winners France came through a first round group that also featured England, Poland and Sweden. Meanwhile, the Estonian team faced Spain, Switzerland and Germany, losing all three of their matches.

However, Nadine Keßler, head of women's football at UEFA, who was in attendance, emphasized the positive impact of holding an international tournament in Estonia.

Keßler said, that the competition provided Estonian football and its young players with a wonderful opportunity to compete with the best in Europe.

"Look what this has brought to Estonia. We saw great spectator numbers. Your women's team gained some international experience competing against the best teams in Europe," said Kessler.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:00

Estlink-2 to undergo maintenance for 2 weeks

17:30

Almost 11,000 fans turn out to see UEFA Women's U-17 Euros in Estonia

16:53

Exhibition '100 years: Litas, lats, and kroon' on display in Tallinn

16:20

Argo Luude to continue in Tallinn City Council role

15:42

Viljandi Bolt e-scooter stalemate ends

15:38

Grosberg: Russia likely to launch new wave of mobilization in near future

15:22

Prime minister: Democratic Europe clearly stands with Moldova

14:48

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

14:28

Akkermann: Banks' advance income tax could be 16 percent

14:21

ERR in Kyiv: Three killed in missile strike after failing to reach shelter

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

01.06

May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

01.06

Quadruplets born in Estonia on Children's Day

01.06

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

01.06

May in grocery stores: Prices continue to climb

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: