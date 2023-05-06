Ott Tänak ahead of Rally de Portugal: Title race starting to hot up

News
Ott Tänak in action in Rally Croatia.
Ott Tänak in action in Rally Croatia. Source: M-Sport Media
News

The 2023 World Rally Championship series continues next week in Portugal. Estonia's Ott Tänak (M-Sport Ford), currently holds fourth place in the driver's table after four stages, and says that he intends to take the fight to the challenging gravel tracks, starting with the race in the area around Porto next week.

"Let us now take on the season's gravel races, where things start to get a bit more serious in relation to the title fight," Tänak said via an M-Sport press release.

"We are still lagging in a few areas, but the team has been working very hard to find opportunities for improvement, while we still have a test coming up, in which we will go over the last details," the 2019 champion went on.

"We already saw in Mexico that our competitors are strong on the gravel, and we have things work on in getting better for the next stages Portugal is generally a fast stage, on some pretty sandy ground. Some of the other rounds can be tough and demanding, and we will try to close the gap with the fastest and stay in the title race," he continued.

The top three in the drivers table are all with Toyota – eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier (France) ties for first with Welshman Elfyn Evans, while the reigning champion, Finn Kalle Rovanperä, is next.

Tänak's fourth place so far is particularly impressive given the M-Sport team is not overflowing with bucks compared with Toyota and the other works team, Hyundai – Tänak's former team.

The first Hyundai man, Thierry Neuville (Belgium), lies in fifth place.

The series is also coming to terms with last month's tragic death in testing of Irish driver Craig Breen, ahead of Rally Croatia.

Another Estonian taking part in Rally de Portugal is WRC2 driver Robert Virves, who has been able to gain experience on that circuit already this season, racing in the European Rally Championship series.

Rally Portugal starts next Thursday, May 11, with the traditional shakedown run, and the stages proper follow from Friday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:13

Isamaa chair: Weakest in society must not suffer due to governmental steps

14:54

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

14:39

Ott Tänak ahead of Rally de Portugal: Title race starting to hot up

14:20

Bank of Estonia placed €227 million in bills into circulation in Q1 2023

13:53

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

13:35

Investigation opened after worker found dead at Kukruse waste disposal site

13:05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

12:31

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

11:40

Foreign ministry announces chance to meet Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra

11:14

Rainer Saks: Wagner Group no longer of much consequence in Ukraine war

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

13:05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

05.05

Deminers destroy 2,500 unexploded World War II aircraft bombs

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

05.05

Family Law amendments will extend same-sex couples' parental rights

07:56

ERR carries all the day's events from London as King Charles III is crowned

05.05

Orthodox church drops request to hold a service on May 9

05.05

'Generational change' contributing to healthcare sector staff shortages

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: