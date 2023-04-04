Tänak gains valuable experience on tarmac in Belgian rally

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja. Source: M-Sport Ford
Estonian rally ace Ott Tänak, who took part in the Rallye des Ardennes in Belgium at the weekend, said that the extra chance to practice driving a Ford on tarmac was a valuable one.

Rallye des Ardennes took place in rainy conditions this year, but for Tänak speed was not the main issue. "We did as much as we could. We weren't competing, so it wasn't about giving our best. It was nice to be there and a good opportunity to get some extra kilometers on the asphalt," Tänak told DirtFish.

The Estonian added, that the practice on difficult road conditions could come in handy at the upcoming Rally Croatia, which takes place on April 20-23. Over the four days, the rally will cover 20 stages with a total length of 301 kilometers. Last year, Tänak finished second in Croatia behind Finland's Kalle Rovanperä.

In addition to Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja (M-Sport Ford), Georg Linnamäe and James Morgan, Romet Jürgenson and Siim Oja will also be racing in Croatia.

