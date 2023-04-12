Estonian women's tennis team take victory over Kosovo

Anett Kontaveit in action on the clay courts at the Billie Jean King Cup, in Portugal.
Anett Kontaveit in action on the clay courts at the Billie Jean King Cup, in Portugal. Source: Sara Falcão/FPT
The Estonian women's tennis team overcame Kosovo in all three of its Billie Jean King Cup matches in Portugal Tuesday, winning both the singles and doubles games.

The Estonians are playing in group two of the tournament's Europe-Africa zone, and on Monday won a clean sweep against South Africa.

In the first singles clash, Maileen Nuudi (WTA 568th) pulled off a straight sets victory over 18-year-old Kosovar Vesa Gjinaij, winning 6:0, 6:1.

Anett Kontaveit, playing in her first competitive tournament since injury forced her out early on this year, won 6:1, 6:1 over Arlinda Rushit (WTA 470th).

This meant that the Estonians had already won the round, but in any case the doubles pairing of Ingrid Neel and Laura Rahnel overcame Rushit and Adrijana Lekaj, again in straight sets, 6:2, 6:4.

Estonia next meets Ireland. Lithuania and Georgia are the other two teams in the group; the top two finishers in the table progress to the next round.

The Billie Jean King Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Estonian women's tennis team take victory over Kosovo

