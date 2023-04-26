Kontaveit out in first round of WTA Madrid Open to Karolina Muchova

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Sara Falcão/FPT
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 87) lost in straight sets, 2-6, 2-6 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic (WTA No. 52) in the opening round of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 1000 Madrid Open on Tuesday.

During the match, Kontaveit had trouble holding her serve, winning only three of her eight service games over the two sets. On five occasions, the Estonian also had the chance to break Muchova's serve, but was only able to take advantage of one of them.

It was Kontaveit's first appearance in a WTA competition after more than two months out through injury. In April, she represented the Estonian national team at the Billie Jean King Cup tournament in Portugal.

Editor: Michael Cole

