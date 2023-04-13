Estonia drops one match in Billie Jean King Cup tournament

Estonia has suffered its first group game defeat, against Lithuania, in the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup, being held in Portugal.

Playing in the Europe-Africa Zone Estonia had won a clean sweep of all its group matches until now, having defeated South Africa, Kosovo on Tuesday and then Ireland on Wednesday.

However, Maileen Nuudi, ranked 568th in the world, lost in straight sets, 6:2, 6:2, against Patricija Paukstyte (WTA 1,031st)

Anett Kontaveit (WTA 69th) is yet to play, against world number 236, Justina Mikulskyte.

The competition marks the Estonian's return to competition, after a back injury kept her out of tournaments since the start of the year.

After concluding the Lithuania games, Estonia faces one more opponent at group stage, Georgia.

The top two teams from the group's final standings will play-off.

