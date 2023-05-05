Kaia Kanepi out of Wiesbaden tournament

Tennis player Kaia Kanepi has crashed out of the the Wiesbaden ITF tournament in Germany, after losing to Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:2.

Kanepi, ranked 63rd in the world, was the only top 100 player taking part in the clay court knock-out competition, and had beaten local player Joelle Lilly Sophie Steur comfortably in two straight sets in round one, dropping just one game in the process.

Jakupovic had beaten another German player, Sabine Lisicki, in round one.

Things started off evenly in the first set on Thursday, with the scoreline at 3:3 in games, while the Estonian had three break points presented to her, but after failing to convert these, she went on to lose her own service and did not win another game in the set.

In set two, while Kanepi broke Jakupovic's serve once, this was insufficient to stave off defeat.

Kanepi had reentered the top 30 in the WTA rankings last fall, for the first time in several years, but a dip in form since then has pushed her down the table. Anett Kontaveit has been dogged by injury since the start of the year also.

