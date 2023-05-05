Kaia Kanepi out of Wiesbaden tournament

News
Kaia Kanepi on court in Wiesbaden.
Kaia Kanepi on court in Wiesbaden. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/PanoramiC
News

Tennis player Kaia Kanepi has crashed out of the the Wiesbaden ITF tournament in Germany, after losing to Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:2.

Kanepi, ranked 63rd in the world, was the only top 100 player taking part in the clay court knock-out competition, and had beaten local player Joelle Lilly Sophie Steur comfortably in two straight sets in round one, dropping just one game in the process.

Jakupovic had beaten another German player,  Sabine Lisicki, in round one.

Things started off evenly in the first set on Thursday, with the scoreline at 3:3 in games, while the Estonian had three break points presented to her, but after failing to convert these, she went on to lose her own service and did not win another game in the set.

In set two, while Kanepi broke Jakupovic's serve once, this was insufficient to stave off defeat.

Kanepi had reentered the top 30 in the WTA rankings last fall, for the first time in several years, but a dip in form since then has pushed her down the table. Anett Kontaveit has been dogged by injury since the start of the year also.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:20

Eesti Energia Q1 2023 net profit up 85 percent to €142.6 million

10:49

Savisaar's children to donate his archives to the state archive

10:21

EKRE lays-off regional coordinator Rudolf Jeeser

09:44

Two ministries to be relocated as part of shake-up

09:06

Opponents of Nursipalu training ground expansion to take issue to court

08:43

Alexela cutting natural gas prices to domestic customers from next month

08:18

Tallinn Zoo Nubian Ibex gives birth

08:11

Kaia Kanepi out of Wiesbaden tournament

04.05

Pevkur: Elering could monitor undersea cables for suspicious objects

04.05

Analysts: Interest rate rise cycle coming to an end

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

04.05

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

04.05

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery Updated

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

04.05

German Eurofighter contingent has left Estonia

04.05

Government extends general conscription term to 11 months

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: