Kaia Kanepi drops just one game in Wiesbaden round one win

Kaia Kanepi overcame local player Joelle Lilly Sophie Steur in the ITF tournament in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Tuesday, dropping only one game in a 6:0, 6:1 rout.

Kanepi is currently ranked 437 spots above Steur, in 63rd, though this is somewhat lower down the table for the Estonian than she placed in the latter half of 2022, when she broke the top 30 for the first time in several years.

A relatively poor run of form since the start of 2023 has seen her fall in the WTA rankings, however, so Tuesday's win is a fillip even if it comes only in an ITF-level event.

She is also the only top 100 player to be taking part in the Wiesbaden tournament, played on clay courts.

On the day, Kanepi dropped just the one serve, and will next face Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia, WTA 211), who overcame another German player, Sabine Lisicki, who pulled out at 4:0 down in the third set.

Kanepi and Jakupovic have never played each other competitively before.

