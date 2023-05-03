Kaia Kanepi drops just one game in Wiesbaden round one win

News
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi Source: SCANPIX / AFP
News

Kaia Kanepi overcame local player Joelle Lilly Sophie Steur in the ITF tournament in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Tuesday, dropping only one game in a 6:0, 6:1 rout.

Kanepi is currently ranked 437 spots above Steur, in 63rd, though this is somewhat lower down the table for the Estonian than she placed in the latter half of 2022, when she broke the top 30 for the first time in several years.

A relatively poor run of form since the start of 2023 has seen her fall in the WTA rankings, however, so Tuesday's win is a fillip even if it comes only in an ITF-level event.

She is also the only top 100 player to be taking part in the Wiesbaden tournament, played on clay courts.

On the day, Kanepi dropped just the one serve, and will next face Dalila Jakupovic (Slovenia, WTA 211), who overcame another German player, Sabine Lisicki, who pulled out at 4:0 down in the third set.

Kanepi and Jakupovic have never played each other competitively before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:55

Ukraine's Zelenskyy meeting Nordic leaders in Helsinki

12:44

Rectors want students from Russia to continue their studies in Estonia

12:14

RIA ends support for @eesti.ee email addresses

11:49

Ryanair tight-lipped on whether it will appeal Tallinn Airport fee hike

11:45

Shortage of kindergarten places in Tartu and Kambja municipalities

11:12

Estimate has Estonian GDP down 4 percent in Q1

11:01

Major leasing firms in Estonia not overly concerned about planned car tax

10:42

Kohtla-Järve wants to give public schools to state, state is not interested

10:03

Daily reports substantial exodus of EKRE members this year so far

09:57

Airbnb and food courier firms to report income tax data

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

02.05

Police detains Estonian criminals behind forced labor in Finland Updated

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn Updated

02.05

April in grocery stores: No end in sight for price rises

02.05

Bolt Drive to triple its car fleet in Baltics

01.05

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: