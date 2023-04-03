Kaia Kanepi out in first round at Charleston Open

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 59) went out in round one of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Credit One Charleston Open in the USA. Kanepi was defeated in straight sets 3-6, 4-6 by Madison Brengle of the USA (WTA No. 92).

In the opening set, Kanepi managed to break in the third game. However, after that the Estonian struggled with her serve going on to lose the set 3-6 to her American opponent.

Kanepi got off to a bad start in the second set, with Brengle breaking the Estonian's serve twice, to storm into a 3-0 lead. However, Kanepi  then fought back to tie the set at 3-3, before the American managed to break again. Brengle went on to win the second set 6-4, taking the match in an hour and 23 minutes.

In the second round, Brengle will face world number eight Darja Kasatkina of Russia who competes under a neutral flag

Kanepi has now lost her last six matches in a row. Last year, she reached round three in Charleston, where she lost 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Magda Linette of Poland.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

21:52

Oil Association: Price rises may soon affect Estonian gas stations

21:30

20:30

Parties looking to sign new coalition agreement by next Monday

18:44

Photos: Ukrainian Ambassador Mariana Betsa awarded MFA Cross of Merit

18:00

Vseviov in Washington: We will not tire until Ukraine has won the war

17:21

Finland officially joining NATO on Tuesday Updated

17:13

Defense Forces: No restrictions for vegans or vegetarians in the forces

16:45

Estonian curling pair finish second at WCT Trophy in Prague

16:29

New emissions standard to hike the price of cars

16:01

Akkermann: New government to review Eesti Energia's ownership expectations

