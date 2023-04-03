Kaia Kanepi out in first round at Charleston Open

Estonia's top tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 59) went out in round one of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Credit One Charleston Open in the USA. Kanepi was defeated in straight sets 3-6, 4-6 by Madison Brengle of the USA (WTA No. 92).

In the opening set, Kanepi managed to break in the third game. However, after that the Estonian struggled with her serve going on to lose the set 3-6 to her American opponent.

Kanepi got off to a bad start in the second set, with Brengle breaking the Estonian's serve twice, to storm into a 3-0 lead. However, Kanepi then fought back to tie the set at 3-3, before the American managed to break again. Brengle went on to win the second set 6-4, taking the match in an hour and 23 minutes.

In the second round, Brengle will face world number eight Darja Kasatkina of Russia who competes under a neutral flag

Kanepi has now lost her last six matches in a row. Last year, she reached round three in Charleston, where she lost 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Magda Linette of Poland.

--

