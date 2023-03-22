Kaia Kanepi out in Miami after three-and-a-half-hour first round match

News
Kaia Kanepi in action in Miami.
Kaia Kanepi in action in Miami. Source: SCANPIIX/USA TODAY Sports
News

Kaia Kanepi is out of the Miami Open in round one, after losing to Camila Giorgi (Italy) Monday in a marathon encounter which lasted three sets, and had a final scoreline of 7:6 (4), 6:7 (4), 7:6 (4), in other words the same score in each set.

The entire encounter at the Hard Rock Stadium lasted three hours and 36 minutes.

Kanepi, 37, from Haapsalu, went into the game having dropped down in the rankings a few places, to 57th. Giorgi is currently ranked 44th in the world.

Kanepi lost the opening game and soon found herself 4:1 down, put pulled back, breaking in game nine to take things to 5:5. While Kanepi took a 3:0 lead in the ensuing tie-break, the Italian, 31, fought back to win 7:4, and with it the set.

Set two saw almost a mirror image as the Estonian lost the opening game, broke (this time in game eight) and pulled the scoreline back to evens, at 4:4 this time. The second tie-break situation of the match saw Kanepi prevail this time, also 7:4.

In the decider, Giorgi looked set to win as she raced to 5:0 in games, breaking twice. However, Kanepi broke twice herself, and took things to 6:6 and therefore the third, and final, tie-break – which Giorgi emerged successful from, 7:4 again.

The service stats paint a picture. Kanepi served up 19 aces and committed seven double faults to Giorgi's 11 aces and 14 double faults.

Kanepi had a first serve success rate of 57, to Giorgi's 55.

Both players realized four out of 10 break points, and both won 135 points.

Anett Kontaveit is injured and is not competing in Miami.

Giorgi next faces world number 16 Victoria Azarenka (Belarus), who wa given a bye to round two.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:53

Report: Estonian companies' competitiveness key to economic growth path

14:07

Global Estonian Report: March 22-29

13:24

MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart joins the Center Party

13:11

Jaanus Karilaid: I'm Ratas' man

13:00

Tallinn to put Riguldi Manor in Lääne County up for sale

12:03

E-votes spiked in final hours of elections

11:51

Safety concerns arise once again as 2023's e-scooter season starts

10:54

Additional 11 hectares of infra coming to Tsiatsungõlmaa Training Area

10:29

Isamaa leader: Party must ditch 'evil' image, distance self from EKRE

09:52

Tallinn to host its first-ever children's jazz festival, Kräsh

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

20.03

US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: