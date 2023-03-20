Kaia Kanepi falls to 57th place in the WTA rankings

Kaia Kanepi has fallen six spots to 57th in the freshly announced World Tennis Association rankings.

Kanepi, now Estonia's top-ranked player, broke back into the top 30 last fall, but has dropped since then.

Her next chance to improve on her position comes this week at the Miami Open, when she faces Camila Giorgi of Italy (WTA 44th) in round one, with a round two encounter with Victoria Azarenka (Belarus, WTA 16th) awaiting the winner.

Meanwhile the out-with-injury Anett Kontaveit has dropped to 70th in the world.

Kontaveit, who ranked second in the world last summer, has been dogged with niggling injuries, particularly to the lower back, and is likely to have to contend with these for the remainder of her pro career.

She hopes to be back in competition next month, however.

Of other WTA players from Estonia, Elena Malõgina dropped four places, to 371st, and Maileen Nuudi fell six spots, to 583rd.

Iga Swiatek (Poland) remains world number one, followed by Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Caroline Garcia (France) and Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) swapped places in fourth and fifth respectively, while Coco Gauff (U.S.) is sixth, followed by Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, Daria Kasatkina (Russia), Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) and Maria Sakkari (Greece).

In the men's ATP rankings, Mark Lajal, 19, is top among Estonians, in 388th place, with Kristjan Tamm 648th and Daniil Glinka dropping 13 places, to 792nd.

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) remains top.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!