Wrestler Heiki Nabi confirms bid to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

Heiki Nabi.
Heiki Nabi. Source: ERR
Greco-Roman wrestler Heiki Nabi issued a statement confirming his intention to try to compete for Estonia at the Paris Olympics next year, regional daily Hiiu Leht reports. Nabi made his remarks after a two-year ban over the alleged use of performance-enhancing substances expired.

Nabi, who won Olympic silver at the London Olympics in 2012, said that;:  "Taking into consideration both my current physical and emotional states, it makes sense for me to focus on training, and to move forward step by step," Hiiu Leht reports (link in Estonian), citing a press release.

"I have unfairly lost two years and one Olympic Games, at the peak of my career, but despite all this, I want to realize my dreams. I am well aware that this requires a lot of work," Nabi went on.

The first waystage to Paris 2024 will be the world cup event, held six months from now, which will effectively form an olympic qualification event, Hiiu Leht reports.

Nabi, 37, from Hiiumaa, was banned in June 2021 by a domestic sports body, after he tested positive for Letrozole, a banned substance.

As a result of the ban, he missed out on competing at the 2020 Toyko Olympics, put back a year due to the pandemic, while the  International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the ban last fall, albeit stating that Nabi had not willfully misused banned substances in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Nabi then appealed CAS' decision at the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, saying at the time that he "still has the desire to return to top level sport and fight for the Olympic medal that this incident has robbed me of."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Hiiu Leht

