Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi reaches Olympics for third time

Estonian Greco-Roman wrestler Heiki Nabi has earned a place this summer's Olympic Games in Paris. It will be the third Olympics of Nabi's career and the first since the Estonian returned to action after a doping ban.

In May, Nabi took part in an Olympic qualification tournament in Turkey, where he was defeated in the semi-finals by Pavel Hlinchuk, who competes under a neutral flag.

A few months earlier, Nabi also wrestled in the European qualifiers, where he lost to Sergey Semyonov, who is also currently competing under a neutral flag.

However, due to the withdrawal of some competitors, Nabi has now been given the opportunity to wrestle at the Olympics for the first time since 2016.

Nabi's first Olympics was in London in 2012, where he brought home a silver medal. He followed that up with a fifth place finish in Rio de Janeiro four years later. However, Nabi was sidelined from the 202 Tokyo Games due to a doping ban.

The Greco-Roman wrestling men's heavyweight competition at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for August 5 and 6.

